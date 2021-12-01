Advertisement

Alan Harrison Scott, age 70, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on November 28, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Scott was born on June 20, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas to his parents Albert Harrison and Stella Frances Scott. He was the master of everything, loving, and selfless. Loved hunting, fishing, anything to do with the outdoors, and cooking. He was also an active member of Northwood Presbyterian Church and was a veteran of the Marine Corps.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Vickie McClanahand and husband Lance, Chris Scott and wife Christina; nine grandchildren, Jaiden, Hayden, Kaydence, Gunner, Hunter, Hannah, Hudson, Dalton, and Cooper; two siblings, Jerry Scott and June Moore; and a very large family.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on December 3, 2021, at Northwood Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northwood Presbyterian Church in memory in Mr. Scott at 5800 Richmond Road, 75503.

