Advertisement

Annie “Chris” Mooneyham, age 73, of Camden, Arkansas, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.

Mrs. Mooneyham was born February 1, 1948, in Hooks, Texas, to Julius and Ina Alexander. Chris was always a hard worker and helped her husband in his business along with running a business of her own for over 20 years, Railcar Logos and Lettering. She was a wonderful mother and a great friend and enjoyed cooking and hosting holidays with her family. Chris was of the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eddie Mooneyham and one brother, Steve Alexander.

Advertisement

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Craig Olsen of Conway, Arkansas; one stepdaughter Edie Thrapp and husband, Ronald of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Anniston Ross, Kelson Harper and Ashtyn Striplin and her husband, Kyle; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Moore and husband Jerry along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Hooks, Texas with Carl Teel officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

