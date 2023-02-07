Advertisement

Alan Priskey, 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away February 4, 2023 at a local hospital.

He was born June 26, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan to Elmer and Dorothy Priskey.

Alan worked at Smith Blair, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a Knight with the Knight’s of Columbus. He was a very active volunteer in the Texarkana community. He was active with the prison ministry, he was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, he volunteered at Randy Sam’s and he enjoyed being a chaperone for the Disability Dances.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Nickie Priskey and son Robert Carlo.

Survivors include his daughter Leslie Michelle Priskey of Texarkana; sister Sandy and husband Pete of Winsor, Canada; and nephew Alan.

Services are pending with Texarkana Funeral Home, Blvd.

