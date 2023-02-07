Advertisement

Randall Dewey Melton, age 57, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mr. Melton was born December 15, 1965 in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from FCI and attended the First Baptist Church, Redwater.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ronna Melton and by his father, Dewey Melton.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Melton and fiance’ Eric of Texarkana, Texas; his mother, Loy Helen Melton of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Stella, Huxley, Zaine, Amelia and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Reed, Rev. Mike Powell and Rev. Joe Owens officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-8 P.M.

