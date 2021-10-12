Advertisement

Alan Randall Edwards, age 61 of New Boston, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10, 2021 after his long battle with cancer. Mr. Edwards was born September 3, 1960 in Irvine, KY. He was employed at DLA as a crane operator and was of Pentecostal faith. Alan enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his grandchildren. Alan was preceded in death by his mother, Jewel Edwards.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Dina Edwards. He is also survived by his father, Lloyd Edwards, and one sister, Lisa Black (Ricky).

His children include Casey Edwards, Brittany Edwards, Brandon Thompson (Taylor), Brooke Johnson (Hunter), and Haley Thompson-Buck (Riley).

His 5 grandchildren are Isabella, Adalynn, AnaBelle, Piper, and Maddox. He also has a special niece, Megan Kiser (Shane), several great nieces and nephews, aunts, and cousins from Kentucky.

Matthew Neese is officiating the service that is being held at Bates-Rolf Chapel in New Boston, TX on Wednesday, October 13th at 2 PM.

Visitation will be at Bates-Rolf on October 12th from 6-8 PM.

Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral home, New Boston.

