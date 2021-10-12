Advertisement

Dennis Wayne Baker, age 55, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Baker was born June 2, 1966, in Ashdown, Arkansas and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was employed with J. A. Riggs Caterpillar and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Dennis loved to crack a good joke and tell a good old story. He and his wife Shannon enjoyed riding their Harley across the states of Tennessee and Colorado seeing the different sights alone the way. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Martha Baker, and one brother, David Baker.

He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Shannon Baker of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Chris Edwardes of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Whitney Baker of New Boston, Texas; one brother, Ruben Baker, Jr., three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Ruby and Eric Everson of Jacksonville, Florida; Shirley and Mike Scheidecker of Highland, California; Mary Fullen of Kansas; one grandson, Kallen Baker, three granddaughters, Alli Edwardes, Luci Edwardes, and Maverick Baker, his fury little buddy, Sassy and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A. M. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

