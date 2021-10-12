Advertisement

Libbie Sue Gray left this life to attend a joyful reunion in heaven with her family and Lord and Savior this past Sunday on October 10, 2021. Sue, as many knew her, was born on August 4, 1941. She was raised in Hooks, TX by the mother whom she adored, Inez Elizabeth Reed and her stepfather Judge Joe Reed. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law Melinda Langdon (Terry), Michelle Farland (Kelly), and Monica Murphy (Martin), as well as eleven grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren who all knew her as Granny.

Sue worked for many years at Career Academy as a financial aid advisor where many students grew to love and adore her and where she was blessed with many friendships within local cosmetology community. Everyone that crossed paths with Sue, knew that she was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, believed that no outfit was complete without some sort of over-the-top jewelry, and that the love and admiration for her family knew no bounds.

Sue had a strong personality that made her stand out from the crowd. She strongly believed in resilience and determination that she instilled in her family, whom she loved dearly. Her family will remember her by her little sayings such as “You’re a strong Texas woman/man, so suck it up.” She stood by what she believed in like her relationship with the Lord, or that canned pork n’ beans are not meant to be heated up, and never wavered.

She will be missed by many.

Please join the family at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, TX on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and then Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. for her funeral services.

