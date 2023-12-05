Alesha Hickson Williams

Sponsor

Mrs. Alesha Deann Hickson Williams, 48 of Hooks, Texas passed away Wednesday November 29, 2023 in a Tyler Texas Hospital surrounded by family. She was born September 24, 1975 to Alton “Bob” and Shirley Porter Hickson. She enjoyed outdoor activities including flowers, gardening, and loved caring for animals. She was an excellent baker and baking for her family and friends which brought joy to her life.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband Jason Williams of Hooks; mother and father Alton “Bob” and Shirley Hickson of Hooks; Son and daughter-in-law Cory and Jamie Hickson of Hooks; grand-daughter Arynn Hickson of Hooks; Father-in-law Larry P Williams of Hooks, Mother-in-law and father-in-law Karen and Tim Johnston of Sophia NC; sister and brother-in-law Shelly and Bobby Peek of Baton Rouge, LA; nephew Ryan Peek of Baton Rouge; Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ashley and Daniel Wyse along with 6 nephews Sophia NC; special niece and husband Courtney and Joe Way of Biloxi, MS.

Memorial Service will be Monday December 4, 2023 6:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash

