Alexander Washington Huddleston Jr., age 99, of Maud, Texas, died Saturday, November 8, 2025 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Huddleston was born January 26, 1926 in Success, Arkansas. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran having served during WWII and retired from Red River Army Depot. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Maud, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Lee Huddleston; one daughter, Emma Lee Whitworth; three sons, Cleo Eugene Parks, Ronald Lynn Huddleston and Raymond Huddleston.

He is survived by three daughters, Belinda Ann Harris of Maud, Texas, Alexandrea Fay Scally of Gainesville, Missouri and Melissa Wycoff of Maud, Texas; two sons, Randy Ward Huddleston Sr. of Beebe, Arkansas and Thomas Gene Huddleston of Maud, Texas; twenty-two grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday 14, 2025 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ezekiel Garcia III officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.