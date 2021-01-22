Advertisement

Algerene Newman, age 84 of Omaha, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at her daughters peacefully in her sleep. Mrs. Newman was born on June 2, 1936, in Cass County, Texas, to Lonnie and Nora Sims. She worked her way up to Paper Tester retiring after 23 years at Georgia-Pacific. She also put herself through college to become a Certified Public Accountant.

Mrs. Newman was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Nora Sims; her husband of 34 years, Jerry A. Newman; her son, Johnnie C. Beck; and her brothers, Therion Sims, Jerry Sims and Burnard Sims.

Whether it be the Waltz or the Electric Slide, Mrs. Newman loved to dance, and she loved to share it with those she loved most. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and quilting. She was a hardworking woman whose greatest joy in life was taking care of those who surrounded her. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and child of God.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jeaninne Walker and husband Brad of Dekalb, TX; her grandchildren, Eric Penny and wife Rebecca of Dekalb, TX; Stephene Johnson of New Boston, TX; Brandi Ward and husband James of DeRidder, LA; Carly Beck of Simms, TX; Ryan Beck of Simms, TX; great-grandchildren, Kyzia Johnson of DeKalb, TX; Kortney Johnson of New Boston, TX; Krysta Page of New Boston, TX; Nadalie Rowden of Hugo, OK; Ty Penny of DeKalb, TX; her siblings; Ottis and Elizabeth Sims of Cason, TX; Gerald and Mary Sims of Daingerfield, TX; U. Wayne and Sue Sims of Atlanta, TX; Ida and Ray Richardson of Douglassville, TX; Amy Earp of McMinnville, TN; Candy Howarth of Bartow, FL; Piper Fennell of Tampa, FL; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at The Gospel Tabernacle of New Boston with Rev. Matthew Neese officiating. Interment will be in Linden Cemetery, Linden, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. before the service.

