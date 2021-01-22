Advertisement

Alva Lee Lafayette, age 96, of Fouke, Arkansas went to be with her Lord and Savior, January 17, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Lafayette was born March 24, 1924 in Fouke, Arkansas and was lifetime resident. She was a homemaker and retired from Kmart Department Store. She was a faithful member of Fairland Holiness Church. She always took the time to nurture and teach her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one son, Vince Ronnie Lafayette; one granddaughter, Lana Wilcox; her parents, John and Della Attaway and one brother, Chester Lewis Attaway.

She is survived by one son, Bobby Ray Lafayette; one daughter and son in-law, Diann and John Prater all of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter in-law, Dianne Lafayette of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Olivea Thompson of Dallas, Texas; one niece, Darla Thompson; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, numerous great-great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Fairland Holiness Church Fouke, Arkansas with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

