Advertisement

Melba Faye Phillips, of Texarkana TX., went home to be with her Lord on January 17th, 2021. When she passed, she was at home surrounded her family. Services to Honor Her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23rd at Fairview United Methodist Church, Texarkana AR. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22nd at Fairview United Methodist Church. The family will be receiving friends and family at 140 sunset Place Texarkana TX.

Mrs. Phillips Was born on July 16th, 1940 in Eldorado AR to Vance (Buddy) and Velma Silliman. She Married her high school sweetheart and lover of her life Charles Phillips Sr on July 22nd 1960 in Eldorado AR. They were married 61 Years.

Mrs. Phillips was the administrator of The Area Health Education Center (UAMS) for 22 Years and then retired as the Director of The Alzheimer’s Alliance (Texarkana Chapter) after 11 Years of service in 2009. She enjoyed her retirement years at home and doing things with her family. She was a member of Eylau United Methodist Church where she loved being a part of their Choir. Mrs. Phillips was a loving Mother and Wife. Her Family was the most Important thing in her life.

Advertisement

Mrs. Phillips Had a passion for helping people, especially families with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s. She and Murray James started the first Alzheimer’s support group over 40 years ago at Fairview United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by her loving husband Charles Phillips of Texarkana Texas. One Son Chuck Phillips, Wendy Phillips Of Genoa Arkansas. One Daughter, and Son in Law Debbie and Don Adams of Bloomburg Tx. Ten (10) Grand Children, Chris Owen of Texarkana AR. Kayla Wood of Ashdown AR, Valari Owen of Texarkana AR. Chase Livingston of Texarkana TX. Ruston Starkey of Texarkana TX. Taylor Calhoun of Bloomburg TX. Ashleigh Calhoun and Fiancé’ Corey Downs of Texarkana TX. Sarah Adams, Simon Adams, and Sophia Adams of Texarkana TX. Six Great Grand Children, Liam Phillips, Callie and Hunter Wood, Arrow Livingston, Lincoln And Lillian Downs, and many, many Nieces, Nephews, and friends who she loved with all her heart.

She was Preceded in death by her mother and daddy Buddy and Velma Silliman of Eldorado AR. Her sister Virginia Shultz of Eldorado Ar., Francis King of Conway AR. Brother, Vance Silliman of Eldorado AR., and Sister Wanda Blackwood, of Eldorado AR.

Flowers or may be delivered to Fairview United Methodist Church Friday Afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22nd.

In lieu of flowers you make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Texarkana 100 Memory Lane Texarkana TX 75503 903-223-8021

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Melba Faye Phillips, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.