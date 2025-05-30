Sponsor

Betty Jo Jones, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 13, 1940, in Gurdon, Arkansas, to Ruby and James Henry Smith. Betty spent her working days as an Instrument Technician at Wadley Regional Hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed going to church, spending time with family and grandchildren, sharing the gospel, and talking about The Lord. She was a woman of many words and never met a stranger. Her family described her as caring and kindhearted. She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have always told everyone that, “She’s the BEST MEMAW EVER!”

She was preceded in death by her husband Luther Earl Jones; son Brian Jones; brother Randy Smith, Buddy Smith and wife Hazel; sister Leslie Whitworth and husband Eddie; daughter-in-law Stacey Talley-Jones; and son-in-law James “Jimmy” Combs. Left to cherish her memory is daughter Sandra Combs; son Keith Jones and wife Lindsey; grandchildren Amanda Freshour and husband Justin, Heather Hubbard and husband Culleon, James ‘Sterling’ Combs and wife Lindsey, Jacob Jones, Jaxson Jones, Brian ‘Bubba’ Jones, Brandi Jones, and Brittney Newborn; sister Barbara Myers, Vicky Beard and husband Gwen; brother Doug Smith; sister-in-law Cathy Smith; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home-BLVD, with Brother Donnie Edwards officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the funeral home from 6-8.