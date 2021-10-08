Advertisement

Alicia Jo Chattaway, age 40 of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

Alicia was born on May 5, 1981 to Edward H. and Rana Chattaway in Texarkana, Texas.

Alicia is survived by her parents, two young daughters, Kaylee Chattaway and Gracelynne Diaz-Chattaway; two sisters, Sondra Routier and husband, Charles, Dawn Meredith and husband, Wesley; brother, Edward T. Chattaway and wife, Kellie; and the father of her precious girls, Arturo Diaz. She also leaves behind a number of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, along with dear friends.

Alicia cherished her two daughters; she loved them more than life itself and she would do anything for them.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Highland Park Baptist Church, Texarkana, Texas.