Patricia “Patty” Stafford, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in a local hospital.

Patty was born November 23, 1942, in Texarkana, Texas and was an active member of Buchanan First Baptist Church where she served on many committees. She was a homemaker and a natural caregiver to so many through the years. She was “Aunt Patty” or “MeeMee” to all her grandkids, nieces and nephews who spent many fun times at her house.

Survivors include two children, Phillip Cowart of Texarkana and Sarah Summit and husband, Shannon of Frisco, Texas; two grandchildren, Halie Goodman and husband, Hunter of Longview and Madison Summit of Frisco; two great-grandchildren, Tatum Grace Goodman and Davis Goodman; one brother, Phillip Ellis and wife, Julie; two sisters, Gail Reese and husband Dwayne and Janis Norwood all of Texarkana; two step-sisters, Alice Howard and Joyce Boyce and husband Buddy, all of Texarkana; nieces and nephews, Ken Reese, Amy Norwood, Kellie Stahl, Kathy McCollum, Jim Pope and Angie Reed and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will have a private service at a later date.