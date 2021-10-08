Teresa Lashali Draper Coward

Advertisement

Teresa Lashall Draper Coward was born in Dequeen, Arkansas to the late Rudolph and Alma Draper on July 2nd, 1974. She departed this early life on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021.

She graduated from Saratoga High School in 1992. She attended Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas from 1992-1995 where she earned over 90 semester hours toward a sociology degree.

Teresa turned her passion of helping others into her life/career works. She spent her professional career helping the disadvantaged with social services and programs management. She spent many years working for the ARC Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Her passion for helping others also translated into her personal life. She was very caring and nurturing to all family, friends and would maintain frequent contact and helped in any way possible. She enjoyed cooking and fashion.

Teresa leaves to cherish her memories a husband, Martin Coward of Keithville, LA, three brothers, Donald (Dorothea) Draper of Hensley, AR, Rickie (Carolyn) Draper, of Ozan, AR, Ronnie (Callie) Draper of Conway, AR, and a host of nieces, nephews, God kids, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Vera Bradfield Park 407 Miller St. Texarkana, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.