Irma LaNell Bohn, age 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at her residence.

Nell was born on February 17, 1948, to her parents, Clyde and Irma Oliver.

She was retired from Texarkana National Bank and retired from Wadley Hospital where she was a registered nurse for many years. She was a member of Oak Grove Holiness Assembly. Nell enjoyed cooking, puzzles and games, playing the piano, scrapbooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Bobby Ray Bohn Jr., her siblings, Hattie Jones, Jo Ella Oliver, and Dennis Oliver.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bobby Ray Bohn Sr., two daughters, Joy Bohn Hasley, and husband, Woody, of Kansas City, KS, Lindy Bohn Watson, and husband, Kirk, of Girard, KS; one son, Brad Bohn, and wife, Thayla, of Edmond, OK, daughter in law Kristi Bohn of Hot Springs, AR; six grandchildren, Brandon Garcia (Carrie) of Centerton, AR, Carmen Carrillo (Jose) of Bonner Springs, KS, Alex Bohn (Whitney) of Springdale, AR, Christopher Bohn (Bailey) of Nashville, TN, Thad Bohn and Becks Bohn of Edmond, OK; seven great grandchildren; three brothers, Clyde Oliver (Linda) of Texarkana, AR. Charles Oliver (Paula) of Fouke, AR, and Bill Oliver of Doddridge, AR; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Fairland Holiness Church.

Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00-3:00 PM.

Burial will be in Fairland Cemetery.