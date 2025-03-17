Sponsor

Allen Merl Thatcher, beloved husband, father, grandfather passed away on March 15, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born on March 13, 1928, to Allen and Annie Mae Thatcher.

Allen married the love of his life, Rolene, in 1948, and were together for 40 years until her passing. They raised two wonderful children, Pam Thatcher Waddell (Jesse) and Linda Saffel (John). Later in life, Allen and Joyce Scott were married over 20 years until her passing in 2023. He was a loving spouse, a devoted father, and a doting grandfather to many grandchildren.

Allen graduated from Arkansas High School before continuing his education at Texarkana College. He was dedicated to his studies and later pursued a career at the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, where he served with honor and integrity.

In addition to his civilian career, Allen also bravely served in the Army, demonstrating his commitment to his country and his fellow servicemen. Serving in the Korean War, he was a true patriot who embodied the values of loyalty and sacrifice. He had a long career at Red River Army Depot where he ultimately retired.

Outside of his professional life, Allen had a variety of hobbies that brought him great joy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, welding, and tinkering with anything that would hold still. His green thumb was evident in his beautiful garden, where he spent many peaceful hours tending to his plants.

Allen Thatcher will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service that will be cherished forever.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with burial follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.