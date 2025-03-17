Sponsor

Sharon Kay Pearson, age 66, of Texarkana, Texas, passed from this earthly life on Saturday, March 15, 2025, with her family by her side.

Kay was born on July 7, 1958, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and spent most of her life in Texarkana. She was a dedicated educator, earning her Bachelor of Science degree with honors from East Texas State University. She went on to teach 7th-grade science at Texarkana ISD and later taught Special Education at Hooks before retiring in 2013. She was a hard worker who never gave up, inspiring those around her with her strength and determination. She attended the Cowboy Church and was a Christian.

A thirteen-year breast cancer survivor, Kay faced life’s challenges with courage and grace. She found joy outdoors, especially camping and spending time in nature. She was a loving and caring individual, who always put others first, touching countless lives with her kindness and selflessness. Kay was a devoted Dallas Cowboy fan, she never missed a game, cheering them on with unwavering loyalty. She was preceded in death by her father, A. R. Pearson, one granddaughter Adisyn Ferguson, four brothers, Ricky Pearson, Randy Pearson, Gary Pearson, Jerry Colvin, and one nephew, Dylan Colvin.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Clissa Ferguson of Genoa, Arkansas; one daughter, Kathy Ferguson of Texarkana, Texas;, her two god-daughters, Tina Collom and Nicole Del Grosso, her mother, Helen Colvin of Redlick, Texas; three brothers and two sisters-in-law; Scott and Cristi Pearson, of Redlick, Texas; Richard and Mona Colvin of Tomball, Texas; Daniel Colvin of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Brittany Collins and husband Chris, Ashley Harmon and her companion, Anthony DeRamcy; Michael Jackson, Andrew Watkins and Layton Ferguson, two great-grandchildren, Paisley Collins and Avery DeRamcy and a several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Richard Colvin officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

The memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.

