Charles Donald (Don) Howell went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Don was born June 5, 1942, in Pisgah, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was a retired journeyman lineman and cattle rancher. He was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church and an Army National Guard Veteran. He was also a member of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) and several Arkansas Masonic groups, including LODGE 341, York Rite of Freemasonry, and the Grand Royal Arch Masons. Don was a true Cowboy in every sense of the word. While he made his living as an electrical lineman, his heart belonged to the land- he was a rancher and cowboy. He was a hardworking man who led by example, instilling strong values and life skills in his children and grandchildren. Whether through his work, his time on the ranch, or the lessons he passed down, he left a legacy of perseverance, integrity and love for his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Esther Nivens Howell, one brother, Jessie Wayne Howell, and one sister, Mary Sue Walker.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Phyllis Foster Howell, one son, Donnie Howell, two daughters, Suzann Howell and Lisa Howell Singleton and husband Michael, all of Texarkana, a nephew, Jon Howell of Blevins, Arkansas, a brother, Michael Howell and his wife Linda of Pensacola, Florida, and one sister, Janice Howell Walker of Hope, Arkansas; and two grandchildren, David Singleton and Melissa Singleton. Don will be missed by many other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P. M. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Dr. Roger Copeland.. Graveside services will be 4:00 P. M. Tuesday at Blevins, Arkansas with Masonic Rite.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 17th, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Betty Nivens Cemetery Fund, 20 Billstown Cemetery Road, Delight, AR 71940, to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 or the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71103.