Sponsor

Allen Stephen Cornett, age 98, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Mr. Cornett was born June 30, 1925, in Miller County, Arkansas. He was a welder, bulldozer operator, and a member of Genoa Central Church of Christ. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife and friends. He was a Godly man and enjoyed sharing his love of Jesus with others. Mr. Cornett was a very loving and caring man who always put the needs of others first. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of seventy-one years, Joyce Cornett, two sons, Leslie Cornett and Steve Cornett.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law Rick and Vicki Cornett of Newhope, Arkansas; four grandsons, Mike Cornett, Ricky (Joy) Cornett, Stephen Cornett, James Cornett; two granddaughters, Brandi (Brandon) Burrow, Kasi Hill; numerous great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday March 15, 2024 at Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.