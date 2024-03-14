UA Hope-Texarkana Music Instructor to Perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City

Sponsor

Haley Patillo, Music Instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, will perform with the Texarkana Regional Choral at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. They will perform a new musical setting of The Magnificat (the song of Mary from The Gospel of Luke) composed by Marc-Andre Bougie and Mozart’s Coronation Mass. Haley is just one of many talented instructors we are privileged to have to teach our students at UAHT.

For more information, visit https://haleypatillo.com/events