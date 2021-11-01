Frank Holman passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas, surrounded by loving family and at peace with his years of joy-filled life.

Frank was born in Quail, Texas, in 1934 to Jim Benton Holman and Delia Walker. During the course of his productive career in construction and fuel services, he worked for Highland Homes, Carlson Construction and Cities Services Gas Company.

On March 6, 1954, Frank married Billie Ann Combs in Pampa, Texas. Together, Frank and Billie raised five children and helped nurture the Pampa community in many ways, including his service as a Deacon at Hobart Baptist Church.

After the passing of Billie, Frank married Bonnie Conley on October 10, 2002. Frank happily helped care for Billie’s children and divided time between Pampa and his adopted hometown of Texarkana.

Frank was preceded in death by his first wife Billie Ann, son-in-law Steve Randall and daughter Terri Lummus. He is survived by Bonnie Holman, children Delia Randall, Mary Thrasher, William Holman, Dennis Holman, Danny Holman, Tina Lovewell and Greg Conley, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family invites friends and loved ones to join in celebrating the life of Frank Holman. At Chapelwood Funeral Home in Texarkana, a visitation is planned for 5-7pm on Sunday, October 31, and a Memorial Service at 10am on Monday, November 1.



In Pampa, a visitation at First Baptist Church is set for 6-8pm on Wednesday, November 3 and a Graveside Service is scheduled for the Memory Garden Mausoleum at 11am on Thursday, November 4.

