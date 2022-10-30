Advertisement

Lauren Mark Lanier, age 64, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Lanier was born on January 13, 1958, in Munich, Germany. He was a master craftsman and carpenter. He was a hardworking individual and a talented blacksmith. Mark was employed with Lumber Tech, formerly known as Dyke Industries, in Texarkana and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Lanier.

He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Melinda Lanier of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Becky and James Shaw of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Kristy Lanier of Texarkana, Arkansas; his father and stepmother, Lauren and Opal Lanier of Gillsburg, Mississippi; one brother and one sister-in-law; Chuck and Sandy Lanier of McComb, Mississippi; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sydney and Jerry Weber of Chatham, Illinois; and Laney Lanier and Christopher Hoelzel of Lacombe, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Lucas Lanier, Lani Lanier, Grant Shaw, Carter Shaw, and Bo Shaw and a number of other relatives.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be at 4:00 P. M. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. Josh Mudford officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Hosean International Ministries at hosean.org

