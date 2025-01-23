Sponsor

Altha Mae Billingsley Patterson, 89, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025. She was born to Jack and Annie Billingsley on April 16, 1935.

Mae resided in Holly Creek, Broken Bow, OK for much of her early life. From 1950 to 2000, she lived and worked in Texarkana. For some time between 2000 and 2023, she resided in Pasadena, California, before returning to Texarkana, TX, where she spent her final moments.

Before her passing, Mae was well known for her love of sewing and quilting, and especially known for her expertise in hand quilting. She was also fond of “the slots,” and greatly enjoyed her visits to casinos to try her luck. In her final years, she suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s disease but was always able to remember her children and grandchildren.

Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Annie Billingsley; her husband, Hosie “Buddy” Ernest Patterson, Jr.; son, Dennis Anthony Patterson; sisters, Marian Branch, Wanda Flaherty, and Imogene Rankin; brother, Wilbur Billingsley; and granddaughter, Melissa Ann Patterson.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lee Ann Patterson Mikity and Michael Mikity, from Pasadena, California; sons and daughters-in-law, Randy Jim and Anita Hill Patterson, of Texarkana, TX, and Danny Alan and Andrea Satis Patterson, of Keller, TX; former daughter-in-law, Dianna Patterson Kinsey, of Texarkana, TX; grandchildren, April Patterson Reid, of Texarkana, TX, Philip and Sharonn Patterson, of Kerrville, TX, Jessica Mikity and Shane Johns, of Tacoma, WA, Shanna Patterson, of Taylorsville, UT, Zackery and Kuturah Patterson, of Texarkana, TX, Chase Patterson, of Denton, TX, Matthew Patterson, of Lantana, TX, Joshua Patterson, of Lantana, TX, Bradley Patterson, of Goose Creek, SC, JuanLuis Azcona, of Keller, TX, and Eliana Patterson, of Keller, TX; great-grandchildren, Aiden Reed, of Nashville, AR, Aairo Reid, of Texarkana, TX, and Aria and Zelda Johns, of Tacoma, WA; and many, many niblings, grand-niblings, and great-grand niblings and cousins.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.