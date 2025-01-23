Sponsor

Peggy Jean White, age 70, of Red Lick, Texas, died Monday, January 20, 2025 in a local hospice center.

Mrs. White was born December 3, 1954 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and was retired from Day & Zimmerman Inc.

She is survived by her husband, George White of Red Lick, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Melodie White of Red Lick, Texas; one brother, Mike Wray and wife Maria of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters, Janet Carson and husband Chuck of Terrell, Texas, Susan Wall of Redwater, Texas and Kathy Chadwick and husband Tony of DeKalb, Texas; two grandchildren, Taylor Burson and Austin Robnett; three great grandchildren, Rip Robnett, Barrett Burson, Brody Burson and one on the way, Rylie.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Red Lick Cemetery with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Arrangements are under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.