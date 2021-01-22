Advertisement

Linda Elise Greenlee, age 80, of Wake Village, Texas died Sunday, January 17, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Greenlee was born December 3, 1940 in Camden, Arkansas to William Edward Bumpas and Jewell Elise Purifoy Bumpas and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Danny Greenlee; one son, Kenneth Greenlee; and her parents.

Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Diana Greenlee of Texarkana, AR; Melinda McGee(Jim) of Texarkana, TX; and Leslie Watt(Terry) of Wake Village, TX; one daughter-in-law, Wendy Greenlee of Texarkana, TX; seven grandchildren, Jacob McGee, Cody McGee, Allie Watt, Taylor Allen(Sean), Kyleigh Watt, Daniel Greenlee, and Dalton Greenlee; three great grandchildren, Zachary Watt, Levi Allen, and Walker Allen; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Dawson(Shelby) and Betty Greenlee; best friend and sister, Joyce Hamby; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Daryl Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

