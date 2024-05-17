Sponsor

Eddie Lee Brown Jr. was born September 17, 1959 in Wilton Arkansas to the late Estella and Eddie Lee Brown Sr. He graduated from Little River County Training School in 1978. He worked as a truck driver for Gifford Hill and Construction. He united with Bethlehem Baptist Church at an early age. He rededicated his life to God at Davis Chapel AME on March 17, 2024.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Lois Ross Jr. and sisters, Norma Jean Calloway, Linda Sue Brown; one niece, Lia Noel Gulley; nephews, Craig Noel Gulley, Deshawn Connell Johnson, and Richard Dancer Jr.

He leaves to treasure his memories:

Wife: Patsy Ruth Brown ( Ogden, AR)

Sons: Marcus Brown ( Ashdown, AR) , Kenderick Dean Burris Sr. (Ashdown, AR)

Daughters : Calista Courtney Brown (DeQueen, AR) Jeanette Rena (Keith) Bells (Texarkana AR)

Sisters: Lillie Gulley ( Ashdown, AR), Martha Sue Brown (Wilton, AR), Mary Johnson ( Dallas, TX), Wanda Trotter (Little Rock, AR) , Bessie Louise Turner ( Dallas, TX)

Brothers: Roy Glenn Ross (Dallas, TX) Freddie Harold Brown (Texarkana)

Special Cousin: Della Walker French ( Wilton, AR)

Special Niece: Lisa Lachelle Dancer ( Texarkana, AR)

Eddie leaves a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends to cherish his memories.