Sponsor

Carol Anne Hart, age 67, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carol was born in British Columbia, Canda, to her parents, John and Joan Parris on May 21, 1957.

She was a lab tech at Wadley Regional Medical Center for 40 years. She was a Christian by faith and attended First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed helping her church by volunteering with Mary’s Closet. She was a very calm, happy woman who loved to teach others to ‘Do No Harm.’

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Hart; her children and stepchildren, Tracy Henderson, Cynthia Hart, and partner, Kurt Perry, Jennifer Teer, and husband, Drew; her grandchildren, Beleigh Henderson, Bretton Rodforn, Ethan Perry, Hudson Perry, and Conner Perry; and one great-grandchild, Pasley Spruell.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at First United Methodist Church.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.