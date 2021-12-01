Advertisement

Amy Maye Garner, age 85, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday November 28, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Garner was born on May 1, 1936, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to her parents, Joseph and Rado Bayless. She was super energetic, an avid Razorback fan, loved bingo, turtles, and cooking. But most of all she loved her family. One could say that to know Mrs. Garner was to love Mrs. Garner. She was also an active member of the First Pentecostal Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Joseph Bayless, John Bayless, and her twin Ray Bayless; three sisters, Virginia Walker, Imogene Mason, and Bettye Jarrell; along with one infant great grandson, Danny Breshears.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amy Breshears and husband Jeff of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Rick Shupe and wife Amy of Van Wert, Ohio, Randy Shupe of Rome, Texas, Ron Shupe of Pahokee, Florida, Raymond Shupe of Jonesboro, Arkansas; one brother-in-law, Ronald Jarrell of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Norma Bayless of Maud, Texas; ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numberous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Wilbert Bates, David Carpenter, and Jerry Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



The family would like to say a special thank you to all the doctors and staff at National Park Medical Center, Kota Cancer Center, Arkansas Hospice, and CHI-Outpatient and Imaging in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Livestreaming of the service will be available on the Texarkana Funeral Home Facebook page on the day of the service.

Pallbearers: Lenny Breshears, DJ Webb, Jarrod Owen, Jerry Donaldson

Honorary Pallbearers: Marty Breshears, Karma Turner, Stacey McGuire, Ronald Jarrell

