Theresa Haltom

Theresa Gail Haltom, age 63, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Haltom was born November 14, 1958, in Mineral Wells, Texas. She was a homemaker who enjoyed crafting, loved to “Dollar Tree” and was the ultimate Nana to her nine grandchildren. Theresa had a heart of gold and was a Christian who served others well, especially those who had nothing. She was humble and never wanted in the limelight. Theresa was content being a pastor’s wife and took care of him so that together they could serve the Lord and His church.

She was preceded in death by a son, Odes Harold Haltom, IV; her father, Martin Wilson; one brother, Kenneth Wilson and one sister Tynah West.

Survivors include her husband Hal Haltom; her mother, Alice Wilson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Holly and Chad Williamson and Heather and Benny Daffern; one son and daughter-in-law, Caleb and Brianna Haltom; nine grandchildren, Meagan and Kale Williamson, Haleey Willis, Jordan Walters, Dawson and Dillan Daffern, and Brantley, Maverick and McKenna Haltom; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Crystal and Bubba Gainey and Lisa and Harold Elmore; one brother and sister-in-law, Van and Angie Wilson; one sister-in-law, Becky Wilson; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Lighthouse First Assembly of God with Rev. Hal Haltom officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Chapelwood.

