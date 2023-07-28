Sponsor

Andrew Kimble Collinsworth, age 46, of Texarkana, died Monday, July 25, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mr. Collinsworth was born November 5, 1976 in Lewisville, Arkansas and was a Registered Nurse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas “Tommy” Collinsworth and Donna Pruitt.

He is survived by two children, Ethan Collinsworth and Brody Collinsworth; three sisters, Hope Bell, Christin Smith and Tiffanie Collinsworth and the mother of his children, Allison Collinsworth.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home from 1-2:30 P.M.