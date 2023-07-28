Sponsor

Harold H. Williams, Jr., known as Skeeter by friends and family, was born to Harold H. Williams, Sr. and Alice Joy Richmond Williams on November 27, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas.

He died on May 24, 2023, in Hazen, Arkansas after a long battle with multiple sclerosis and cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice, in 2006 and his father, Harold, in 2017.

He is survived by his brother, Rodney Williams (Lisa) of New Boston, Texas and his two sisters, Babb Williams and Mamie Williams Sickel (Alan), both of Tollville, Arkansas, plus numerous cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Skeeter was raised in New Boston, Texas and was a 1972 graduate of New Boston High School where he was an outstanding student. He enlisted in the United States Army immediately upon graduating and served for eight years. After leaving the service, Skeeter settled in San Antonio, Texas. He was married to Sandra Ozuna Williams from 1986 to 2002. Skeeter was diagnosed with a particularly debilitating form of multiple sclerosis in 2004 that necessitated his move to a long-term care facility in New Boston, Texas near his brother. He moved to Maple Healthcare in Hazen, Arkansas in 2012 to be near his father and two sisters. Skeeter quickly became a favorite of all the staff and residents there.

Skeeter was a beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend. He was known for his quick sense of humor and his loving and accepting heart.

There will be a celebration of life held for Skeeter in New Boston, Texas on August 9, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 before services.

