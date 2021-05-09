Angela Bishop

Advertisement

Angela Kay Bishop, age 53, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her residence.

Angela was born March 4, 1968, in Texarkana, Texas. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and fishing. Angela was very family oriented. She had a caring and loving spirit, especially for her son, Zachary. She was a wonderful, loving, and supportive mother to him.

Her husband, Charles Turner preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Zachary Bishop; two sisters, Sherry Jackson and husband, Joe and their children, Kelsie and Joseph and his wife, Rachel and Brenda Faulkner and her daughters, Myya and Dartisha; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

