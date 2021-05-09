Advertisement

Kenneth Don Owen, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Owen was born October 21, 1941 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was retired from the DOA at Red River Army Depot, was a member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana, veteran of the U.S. Navy, veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War and a veteran of the Army National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his wife Judy Owen, one daughter, Holly Johnson and four brothers, James Owen, Joe Owen, Bobby Owen and Dwight Owen.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Cindy Owen of Norman, Oklahoma; two sisters, Frances Reed of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Patricia Minter of Simms, Texas; one brother, Elliott Owen of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, Andy Owen, Lance Owen, Cassie Owen, Phillip Coats, Eric Coats, Jessica Elliott, Austin Elliott and Ashley Cunningham; two great grandchildren, Beth Coats and Emma Coats and numerous other relatives.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jeff Schreve officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.