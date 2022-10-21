Angela Kay Shields

Advertisement

Angela Mcleod Shields, age 72, of Texarkana, AR, (formally of Ft. Worth, TX), left her earthly body to join her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at her residence.

Angela was born on November 4, 1949 to her parents, Johnnie McLeod Williams and Alexander McLeod, Jr. in Texarkana, Texas. Angela was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad where she followed in her father’s footsteps and took great pride in her work. Angela was a lover of all animals and a faithful Texas Rangers fan. She was Baptist by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Robert Williams.

Survivors include her son, Mark Fields and wife, Deann; grandchildren, Kaitlin Fields, Morgan Fields and Madalin Fields; her brother, David McLeod and wife, Anne-Marie; and numerous family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Angela’s family asks that donations be made to the Texarkana Animal League or Soldiers’ Angels.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

