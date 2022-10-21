Paula Davenport

Advertisement

Paula Dawn Davenport, age 56, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. Davenport was born April 8, 1966, in Hugo, Oklahoma to James and Ann Smallwood. Paula was a member of Hampton Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and a loving Mamaw to her grandchildren. She loved corvettes, the color purple and watching crime and medical shows. She was super girlie and enjoyed dressing up, collecting jewelry and to her siblings will be remembered as a “Little Princess”. She also enjoyed crocheting; an art taught to her by her grandmother. Paula also adored her dog, Max.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Smallwood.

Survivors include her mother, Ann Smallwood; one son, Arthur Davenport, IV and his wife, Melissa, one daughter, JoAnn Davenport; six grandchildren, Morgan Davenport, Mackenzie McPherson, Josh McPherson, Korey Broussard, Gabriel Davenport and Niyah Davenport; two sisters, Deborah Baumgardner and husband Roger, and Desiree Fore; two brothers, Gary Smallwood and wife, Jessica and Bryan Smallwood; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, October 24, 2022, at Woodmen Cemetery, Dekalb, Texas with Bryan Smallwood officiating.

For those who wish to pay their respects, Ms. Davenport with lie in state at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM Sunday.

Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

