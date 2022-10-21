Linda “Lynn” Wilson

Advertisement

Lynn Wilson, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in an Ashdown nursing home.

Lynn was born on April 29, 1949, in Steelville, Missouri, and lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was a retired beautician and a Christian. Lynn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a loving and kind person who always placed the needs of others before herself. To her children, she was called “momma,” and to her grandchildren, she was called ”Nemo.” Her sweet spirit and gentle words of encouragement to her children and grandchildren helped them get through difficult times.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arlen Edson Sturdevant, and one brother, Jerry Sturdevant.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Wilson of Texarkana, Arkansas; her mother, Doris Sturdevant of Texarkana, Arkansas; her two daughters and sons-in-law; Kristy and Roby Urbanovsky of Clifton, Texas; Brandy and Jason Knuppel of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan and Meggan Credeur of Katy, Texas; Branden and Olga Credeur of Hockley, Texas; two sisters, Dianna Howell of Coppell, Texas and Tammy Morris of Texarkana, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren; Chansey Urbanovsky, Westen Urbanovsky, Peyten Urbanovsky, Ashlynn Brewer, Memphis Brewer and Blaklynn Knuppel, Tyler Credeur, K’loni Lewis, Tayah Lewis, Paxton Credeur, and Ryder Credeur and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, October 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 P. M. Saturday at Memorial Gardens, with Chris Hooten officiating.

Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

