Angie Darlene Petty, age 41, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home.

Angie was born January 8, 1980 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a homemaker and she attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. She never met a stranger and was always trying to put a smile on someone’s face. Angie was a talented artist who loved spending time at the beach creating memories with her family.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-one years, Donald Petty of Texarkana, Arkansas; her two daughters, Chloe Petty and Kiley Petty both of Texarkana, Arkansas; her father and mother, Tommy and Cathie Alton of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister Robin Rhinehart of Texarkana, Arkansas; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Debra Petty of Fouke, Arkansas; and her fur babies, Paisley, Stormi, Snickers and Angel and a host of friends and other relatives.

The rosary will be recited Wednesday, May 26th at 6:00 P. M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with visitation to follow from 6:30 P. M. to 8:30 P. M.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Justin Braun officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.