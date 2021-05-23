Advertisement

Bobby Harold Dellinger, age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 in a local facility. Mr. Dellinger was born August 30, 1934 in Lockesburg, Arkansas. He was retired from Piggly Wiggly as Produce Supervisor, of Methodist faith and is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Dellinger and a son, Scott Dellinger.

He is survived by his sons Dennis H. Dellinger of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Alan and wife Kim Dellinger of Farmersville, Louisiana, daughter Deanna ‘Dee” Dellinger and Partner Tammy Dauzart of New Boston, Texas, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, two sisters, Janice Hill and Carol Clements both of Queen City, Texas, one brother, Nick and wife Jackie Dellinger of New Braunfels, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Private arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.