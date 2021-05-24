Randy Whitmore

James Randall Whitmore, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Whitmore, known by “Randy” to friends and “Dandy” to his grandchildren, was born September 21, 1946, in Helena, Arkansas. He was retired from Cooper Tire and the United States Army Reserves. Randy was a faithful believer in Christ. He loved to read the Bible and was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Arkansas Razorbacks. Randy was a collector of many things such as baseball cards, old coins, and watches. He enjoyed fishing but most of all he enjoyed any activity his kids or grandkids were involved with. “Dandy” was crazy about them and would do anything for them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dorothy Whitmore and one brother, Harry Lee Whitmore.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda Whitmore; four daughters and sons-in-law, Robyn and Ayric Wright of Lubbock, Texas, Karyn and Dustin Eaves of Texarkana, Allyson and Michael Haynes of Texarkana and Dee Dee and James Jones of Texarkana; eleven grandchildren, Brooke Wright, Blaire Wright, Brynlee Wright, Libby Bonner and husband, Trenton, Landon Durham, Kylee Eaves, Whitmore Haynes, Beau Haynes, Clay Young, Erin Gates and husband Rickey, and Cory Jones and wife, Hailey; four great-grandchildren, Ella Jones, Diesel Jones, Paizley Gates and Axle Gates; two sisters-in-law, Kappi Whitmore and Kathy Sollers; three nieces, Susan Bailey and husband Howard, Lindsey Putnam and husband Joe and Laura Sollers; along with many relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Monday, May 24, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Bryan Bixler officiating. Visitation will follow the services on Monday.