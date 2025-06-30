Sponsor

Anita Gayle Price, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at her home.

Mrs. Price was born on September 23, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a homemaker and a Christian. Gayle was a generous soul who never let anyone leave her home hungry- there was always a plate waiting at her table. She had a deep love for cooking and spent countless hours in her kitchen and garden. She especially enjoyed canning the vegetables she grew, sharing the fruits of her labor with her family and friends. Some of the happiest moments were spent with her family camping at the Caddo River, where she made cherished memories that will last a lifetime. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jacqueline Hays, one brother, James Hays, and a sister, Ann Cole.

She is survived by one daughter, Cathleen Jacobs of Genoa, Arkansas; two sons, Jason Jacobs of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Chris Jacobs of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Angela Hays of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, John Hays of Damascus, Arkansas; one grandson, Elijah Jacobs and a host of friends and other relatives.