Raymond Eugene Childress, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 28, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.

Raymond was born on September 27, 1940, in Hickory Flats, Mississippi, to his parents, Eugene and Ruth Childress. He retired from D & Z and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he enjoyed playing golf. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and five grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mae Childress; his children, Brenda Hale (Danny), Terry Malone (Pam Payne), Judy Fore (Jody), Curtis Malone, Kathy Moore (Jack), Mark Childress (Michelle), David Childress (Debbie), and Danny Childress (Elena); his grandchildren, Amanda Caery, Justin Hyman, Cristy Allison, Brittany Fore, Bryan Hoffman, Katie Lawson, Kim Solberg, Danny Childress Jr., Sherry Solderling, April Hall, Jerry Moore, Deanna Mower, and Bekkah Stanford; one brother, Don Childress; along with a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR with Rev. Jody Fore.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – AR.

Burial will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery.