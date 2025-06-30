Sponsor

Mae Frances Hasley, age 82, left this world for her home in Paradise on Friday, June 27, 2025. She was surrounded by her loving family at her home in Wake Village, Texas.

Frances was born on September 15, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to her parents, Riley and Ruby Keller. She was raised in Texarkana, Arkansas and graduated from Arkansas High School in 1960. She went on to attend Business College and later met the love of her life, James on October 15, 1963 at Lee’s Drive-in in Texarkana. They married on October 15, 1965 and she was his sweet and precious wife for almost 60 years. She later earned her Bachelors in Education degree from Southern Arkansas University in 1984, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She taught in the Texarkana Arkansas School District from 1985 until her retirement.

Frances was a faithful and active member of Hampton Church of Christ where she taught children’s classes and Ladies Bible Class at various times throughout the years. Her faith and her love for The Lord was apparent in her daily living and in everything she did. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love of learning and knowledge ran deep and was nurtured by a lifetime of studying and reading. She also loved to travel and experience the world with her husband. She often said that “If you never go anywhere, it’s like opening a book and only reading the first page.” She and James traveled in their retirement to 46 states in America and 24 countries in the world including Russia, France, Italy, Germany, Brazil, the Netherlands, Egypt and more. They rode camels and crawled through pyramids in Egypt, floated the Grand Canal under the Bridge of Sighs in a gondola in Venice and smelled the flowers in the fields of Holland plus many other adventures. Along with her husband and members from the Walnut Church of Christ, they helped to establish a congregation and teach the word of God in Belarus in 1992. James tells everyone that “he is now a Renaissance man because he married a Renaissance woman!”

Frances is preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Mae Hasley, her parents, Riley and Ruby Keller and her sister, Mary Louise Burt.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her husband, James Hasley of the home, one son Daron Hasley and his wife, Mary of Madison, Mississippi, one daughter, Sharri Brock and her husband, Ron of Texarkana, Arkansas, grandsons; Devin Brock and his wife Booke, Donovan Hasley and Anthony Hasley and a granddaughter, Rachel Elliott and her husband, Kyle as well as her great-grandsons, Connor Elliott and James Elliott.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard with Don Brown and Jerry Monholland officiating.