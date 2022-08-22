Advertisement

Anita Sandlin Vandygriff, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Vandygriff was born October 14, 1934 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the Cross View Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by five siblings.

She is survived by her husband Johnny Ray Vandygriff of Texarkana, Texas; three daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Ron Griffith of Texarkana, Texas, Rita and Jack Roberson of Texarkana, Texas and Sharon and Eric Smith of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren, Kelli Goldston and husband Jeff, Joseph Smith and wife Kristen, Andrew Smith and wife Emily, Hannah Smith, Marian Smith and Elliott Smith, three great grandchildren, one special niece, Jeannine Bokai; two special nephews, Craig Cobb and Randy Cobb; her special caregiver, Sue Kilburn and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelsey Coleman officiating. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-6 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cross View Baptist Church, 3268 FM 2148, Texarkana, TX 75503

