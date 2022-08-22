Michael Corcoran

Advertisement

Michael James Corcoran, age 41, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022.

He was born on November 7, 1980, in Texarkana, Texas, to Chris and Karen Corcoran.

Michael enjoyed many things; cooking (and he enjoyed the fruits of his labor), going on adventures by driving around town, watching sunsets, and spending time with his family. The two most important things in Michael’s life were the love he had for his daughter and the love he had for Jesus. If you asked Michael, he would tell you that those were his everything.

Michael was an active member of the Apostolic Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a wonderful and loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Chris and Karen Corcoran; his daughter, Layni Farrow; his brothers and sister-in-law, Christopher and Brianna Lee, Matthew Corcoran; his nieces, Presley Lee and Isla Lee; and a number of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Apostolic Tabernacle with Rev. JB Yelverton officiating.

Interment will be held at a later date in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to Mil-Way Federal Credit Union under the account: Michael Memorial 848520-06.

