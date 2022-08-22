Lenita Weathers

Advertisement

Lenita Patterson Weathers, age 77, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Weathers was born May 18, 1945, in Detroit, Texas, to Jim and Eula (Fisher) Patterson. She was a switchboard operator for many years. She loved to shop and enjoyed crafting, especially making wreathes and interior design. Lenita or “Ma”, as her girls lovingly called her, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Rosine Martinez and Wanda Rains.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Freddie Weathers; one son and daughter-in-law, Channing and Tammy Weathers of Texarkana; two granddaughters, Haley Weathers and Ashlyn Cameron and her husband, Cody; two great-granddaughters, Zaleigh Pennington Cameron and Demi Cameron; and her beloved dog, Swan.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

