Ann Burton Whistle, 94, of Hope, AR, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Heather Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on February 10, 1930, to Robert Lawrence Burton and Relda Huff Burton, in Gurdon, AR.

Ms. Whistle proudly served as a member of the United States Army.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; one sister; and one grandson, Joshua Whistle.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Gerald Whistle and wife Jeanne of Texarkana, AR, Rodney Whistle of Ashdown, AR, and Rickey Whistle of Texarkana, TX; one daughter, Cynthia Whistle of Texarkana, AR; and one step-son, Jimmy Whistle of Pleasant Hill, MO.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Rock Springs Cemetery, officiated by Chris Hooten.