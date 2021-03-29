Ann Cullum

Advertisement

Ramona Ann Cullom, age 65, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Cullom was born September 17, 1955 in Hope, Arkansas. She was employed with Academy Sporting Goods.

She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Gretchen and Gerald Mills of Texarkana, Texas; Jimmie and Henry Lewellyn of Chiefland, Florida and Wendi and Micah Harper of Murfreesboro, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.

Cremation arrangement are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.