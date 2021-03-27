Jackie Sue Hall

Advertisement

Jackie Sue Fant Hall, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Hall was born June 15, 1932 in Red Springs, Texas. She was retired from Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant and attended the Heritage Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel James Hall, Jr and by one son, Mark Hall. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Eric Hall and Julie Hall of Texarkana, Texas, Curtis and Reon Hall of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Lisa Morris of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren, Caleb Hall, Erica Hall, Cylas Langdon, Brandon Hall, Colby Hall, Cody Morris, Kacy Morris and Brittney Knapp; fourteen great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00-7:00 P.M.